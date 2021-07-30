Iloilo province thankful for P2.6-B cash aid for families affected by ECQ

MANILA - The province of Iloilo on Friday said that the national government is now downloading funds to be given to individuals and families affected by the enhanced community quarantine in the area.

“We are thankful because the national government has already started downloading financial assistance to our municipalities,” said Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr.

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Friday morning, Defensor said the cash aid amounting to P2.6 billion is intended for the province’s 42 municipalities and one component city.

“Pro-rated 'yan sa mga municipality and the province, we also give assistance that we can,” he said.

Malacañang on Thursday said government would provide cash aid of P1,000 each for 1 million residents in need in areas under the strictest COVID-19 lockdown. Up to 4 members of a family can get the P1,000 aid per person in Iloilo province, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro City and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental.

The said areas are under ECQ until August 7.

“Right now and in the past 2 weeks, we are averaging around 150 (cases) a day,” said Defensor.

The situation caused their health care system to be overwhelmed, he said.

“For the past several weeks overwhelmed ang aming healthcare utilization rate especially ang aming mga ospital na nag-aalaga sa ating mga severe cases,” he said.

(Our healthcare utilization, especially hospitals treating severe cases, has been overwhelmed for the past weeks.)

He added that the provincial government is now trying to maximize the implementation of the ECQ.

The governor said tertiary hospitals are stretching their capacity to cater to more COVID patients.



Defensor also said that they only found out that the highly contagious Delta variant has reached the province on Thursday.

“May dalawa sa Iloilo. 'Yung isa nasa Manila pa ngayon and he is being treated there right now. 'Yung isa nandito sa probinsiya. In fact, she already passed away,” he said.

(There are two in Iloilo. One is in Manila and he is being treated there. The other one is here in the province. In fact, she already passed away.)



The male patient now in Manila has mild symptoms, he said.

But the female patient first tested negative when admitted to a hospital. However, she was a close contact of another patient found positive with COVID-19.

“Naging positive siya,” he said.

(She tested positive.)

Her samples taken at the hospital from July 8 to 23 were brought to the Philippine Genome Center for sequencing.

“But ang specimen na 'yung kinuha kalagitnaan ng July na kahapon lang namin nalaman ang resulta na variant positive pala siya,” he said.

(But we only found out about the result of the specimen taken mid-July that she was variant positive, only yesterday.)