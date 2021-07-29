Habagat to pour more rains over Metro Manila, parts of Luzon

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA—The southwest monsoon (habagat) is expected to bring more rains on Friday in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The habagat continues to prevail over the country, weather specialist Raymond Ordinario told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

"Itong ating habagat ay ayaw pa tayong lubayan kahit 1 linggo na tayong inuulan," he added.

(The habagat won't seem to stop even if we have experienced rain for a week.)

Monsoon rains will dampen Ilocos Region, Benguet, Abra, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga and Occidental Mindoro Friday, Ordinario said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, he added, will experience occasional rains due to habagat.

Meanwhile, the Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

