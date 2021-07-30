DFA suspends operations of NCR consular offices, TOPS facilities

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday announced it will be suspending operations of its consular offices and temporary off-site passport services (TOPS) in Metro Manila from August 6 to 20.

The advisory came after the national government announced earlier Friday that the enhanced community quarantine will be again implemented in the National Capital Region during the said period.

"Passport applicants affected by the temporary closure of DFA’s Consular Offices and TOPS facilities during this ECQ period will receive separate email advisories with regard to their new appointment schedule," the foreign office said.

The DFA however said it will continue accepting applicants who already have confirmed appointments with its Passport and Apostille/Authentication Services office in ASEANA Business Park, Parañaque City from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20.

"Applicants with appointments for Apostille/Authentication Services at Consular Offices in NCR (Ali Mall Cubao, SM Manila, SM Megamall, and Metro Gaisano Alabang) from 6 to 20 August 2021 will keep the original dates and times of their appointments but will be accommodated at DFA-Aseana only," it added.

Applicants with urgent travel and appointment needs were advised to send email requests to cl@dfa.gov.ph with copies of their passport or government-issued ID, and proof of their emergency travel.

"Possession of a flight ticket in itself is not considered urgent," the DFA said.

"Applicants requesting urgent appointments for Apostille/Authentication Services may send an email to authentication@dfa.gov.ph with copies of their documents to be Apostilled/authenticated, copies of their identity (current passport or valid government-issued ID) and proof of their emergency," it added.

The DFA said this plan of operations may still be revised depending on guidelines from the country's inter-agency COVID-19 task force.

"The public is advised to check the DFA-OCA website https://consular.dfa.gov.ph for the latest update on operation schedules, in relation to ECQ and other COVID-19 pandemic related closures," it said.

"The DFA requests the public's understanding and cooperation as it continues to limit the number of applicants allowed inside its premises at any given time to reduce the risks for both applicants and personnel due to continuing COVID-19 concerns," the foreign office added.

