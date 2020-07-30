With 15 new cases, total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now over 9,400

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said there were 15 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) recorded among Filipinos abroad, with the overall total now at 9,407.

The DFA also said there were no new fatalities and 1 new recovery reported.

Of the total cases, 3,279 are active, while 5,462 have recovered. A total of 666 have succumbed to the disease.

These cases are from 71 countries and regions.

30 July 2020



Today’s latest figures on COVID-19 cases among our nationals abroad show 15 new confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific and Europe, which brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 9,407. (1/4)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/mrRIvjSh5b — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 30, 2020

The breakdown by region of those undergoing treatment is as follows: 252 in the Asia-Pacific; 504 in Europe; 2,400 in the Middle East and Africa; and 123 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, 85,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded as of Wednesday, of which 56,528 are active.

The infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,962, while 26,996 have recovered.

-- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News