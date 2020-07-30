Unstable mobile, internet connection seen as top challenge in distance learning



MANILA — An unstable mobile or internet connection is seen as the top challenge that may affect a child's learning process through distance education, based on a survey by the Department of Education (DepEd).

Some 6.9 million parents and guardians that answered the DepEd's Learner Enrollment and Survey Form shared the sentiment on unstable mobile or internet connection.

The survey form was answered by parents and guardians during the 45-day enrollment period in public schools that ended last July 15. Parents of private school students also responded.

The second leading challenge in distance education was lack of available gadgets or equipment, which was picked by 6.8 million respondents, followed by insufficient load or data allowance, chosen by 6.2 million parents and guardians.

Here's the rest of the challenges that may affect a child's learning at home:

Difficulty in independent learning - 2.4 million

Distractions (i.e. social media, noise from community or neighbors) - 2.3 million

Conflict with other activities (i.e. house chores) - 1.7 million

Lack of available space for studying - 844376

Existing health conditions - 778905

Others - 488,828

Some 10.8 million respondents that took the survey said parents or guardians can support their children's learning at home.

Over 600,000 parents, meanwhile, said no household member can provide support.

The DepEd earlier said it would get retired teachers, education graduates and other volunteers to help mentor students at home.

The conduct of in-person classes remains prohibited to avoid exposing students and teachers to the risk of contracting COVID-19.

In the coming school year, lessons will be delivered to students through printed and digital modules, online classes, television, and radio.

Classes in public schools are scheduled to start on August 24 while private schools are allowed to start earlier upon seeking the approval of DepEd field officials.

-- Report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News