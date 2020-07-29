The ANC Brief: The Vice President speaks

Just a few days after President Duterte delivered his SONA, the Vice President came out with her own proposals to fight a pandemic. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Concrete plans

Vice President Leni Robredo delivered an address on actions that need to be taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Where President Duterte's SONA had some sparse broad strokes, Robredo was full of details. She said waiting for a vaccine isn't going to get us anywhere. She also backed the approval of a P1.3 trillion stimulus plan. The Palace would do well to consider Robredo's recommendations.

Link:

More than China

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country passed the 85,000 mark, which is more cases than China where the virus originated. This on the same day, Robredo came out with some clear plans to manage the pandemic. Meanwhile, senators want an audit of the COVID-19 funds.

GCQ

President Duterte is set to announce new guidelines on the lockdown today. Metro Manila mayors are leaning towards extending the general community quarantine. The Department of Trade Industry (DTI) has already announced the opening of some businesses within areas under GCQ on Aug 1. These include gyms, internet cafes and drive-in movie theaters.

Foot in mouth, again

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. has found himself in the middle of another diplomatic maelstrom after tweeting "Sabah is not in Malaysia". Hishammuddin Hussein, Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister, said they would summon the Philippine envoy in their country to explain the tweet.

Diner dash

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) allowed restaurants to open their premises to more dine-in customers starting July 21.