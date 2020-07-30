PCSO executive killed in Mandaluyong ambush

MANILA — An official of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) was killed Thursday afternoon while his driver was wounded after they were ambushed in Mandaluyong City, according to police.

PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga was shot while inside his Mitsubishi Strada about 3:30 p.m., Police Corp. Karen Estimoda of the Mandaluyong police told ABS-CBN News.

Barayuga was accompanied by his driver, Jojo Bunao, when the shooting happened.

Mandaluyong police chief Col. Hector Grijaldo later confirmed that Barayuga was killed in the ambush, while Bunao was taken to the hospital.

The initial police report said the gunmen were on board a motorcycle when they hailed Barayuga's vehicle before gunning him down.

Grijaldo said a special investigation task group will be put together to handle the case. —With reports from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News