Palace declares July 31 a regular holiday for Eid al-Adha

Women gather together in celebration of Eid Al Adha, "The Festival of Sacrifice," as Filipino Muslims pray at the Blue Masjid in Taguig, Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Friday, July 31, a regular holiday in observance of Eid al-Adha or the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice.

Duterte, through Proclamation No. 985, said the date was chosen based on the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF).

Here’s a copy of Presidential Proclamation No. 985 declaring July 31 a regular holiday for Eid’l Adha @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/KSfHUCZWoR — Arianne Merez (@arianne_merez) July 30, 2020

Considered as "one of the two great feasts of Islam," the other being Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha commemorates the sacrifice made by Abraham in obedience to Allah’s command.

The Muslim festival is traditionally celebrated by having a feast with family and friends.

This year's celebration, however, is expected to be more somber due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCMF estimates that Muslims make up around 10 percent of the Philippines' 100-million population.