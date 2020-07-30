Home  >  News

Laguna company faces suspension over COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2020 08:49 AM | Updated as of Jul 30 2020 08:53 AM

A police officer in protective suit and mask checks the temperature of bus passengers headed to San Pedro, Laguna on March 15, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez is suspending Thursday operations of a company to check its health protocols after some of its workers were infected with the novel coronavirus.

Local authorities will help the company correct possible violations and it could reopen in 24 to 48 hours, he said.

“‘Pag hindi po naki-cooperate ang company, nag-resist sila, medyo hahaba po ang proseso,” Hernandez told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

“Mapipilitan po tayong ipa-lock down ang area nila. Walang makakapasok o makakalabas na empleyado, pati po mga delivery so mas malaki pong abala,” he added.

(If the company does not cooperate, it resists, the process will be longer. We will be forced to lock down their area. Their workers, deliveries will not be able to enter or leave so that will be a bigger inconvenience.)

Hernandez declined to name the company ahead of the release of his executive order for its suspension.

