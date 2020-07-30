DepEd: Health protocols followed amid COVID-19 infection among teachers

Teachers and school employees help to prepare Elementary school modules for blended learning for the coming school opening at the Geronimo Santiago Elementary School in Manila on July 21, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday health protocols are being followed despite reports that some teachers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Education Usec. Nepomuceno Malaluan said teachers complied during distance learning dry-runs wherein learning modules were distributed houses or they had to report physically to school or their offices.

“Kabilang diyan ang mga nilabas na alternative work arrangement guidelines. Pinapayagan ang work from home t'saka ang staggered physical coming to the school or offices pero at any point in time dapat less than 50 percent ang work force natin. Sinusunod ang mga protocol natin pati ang testing protocol," he said.

But the testing protocol that teachers groups have been urging DepEd to do is mass testing, which is different from what DepEd has in mind.

“Ang ating testing protocol still includes two aspects: either exposure to a known positive or pagkakaroon ng respiratory or covid like symptoms. Pero pag may nangyaring ganyan ay may protocols din: isolation, contact tracing and so on," he added.

DepEd is monitoring cases of infection among teachers.

“Kaya napakahalaga ang pagsunod sa protocols natin at iyan ay kailangan natin itong pag-ibayuhin pa at paigtingin 'pag nagkaroon na ng pasukan," Malaluan said. - Report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News