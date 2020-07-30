Cavite's COVID-19 plans: 10,000 coronavirus tests a day, free WiFi, vaccine ID system

MANILA — Cavite is eyeing 10,000 coronavirus tests a day, offer free internet access to students and roll out an ID system for the distribution of a vaccine against COVID-19, the province’s governor said Thursday.

A laboratory that can run 3,000 tests a day will open at the De La Salle University – Dasmariñas, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said on Facebook.

The local government is building 2 more laboratories to serve Cavite, the most populous province in the Calabarzon region, he said.

"Our combined capacity will reach 10k/day," he said in a text message to reporters.

The screening will give priority to Caviteños, said Remulla.

"Targeted testing for qualified participants will always be free and prioritized," he told ABS-CBN News.

The governor also hinted that the local government would offer free WiFi to students while face-to-face classes remain prohibited.

“We are launching an EDUCATIONAL plan in 10 days. Clue: #FreeWiFiForCavite," Remulla said.

In preparation for the availability of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Cavite will implement a provincial ID system “for effective administration purposes,” he said.

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines breached the 85,000-mark on Wednesday, as projected by researchers from the University of the Philippines and surpassing mainland China’s cumulative tally of the disease.

“Maraming magulo at walang kabuluhan na patakaran (backride parachute ). Parami ng parami ang napipikon habang ang iba naman ay patuloy na umaasa at naghihintay sa susunod na ayuda,” said the governor.

(There are many messy and senseless guidelines. More and more people are getting irked, while others continue to rely and wait on the next batch of aid.)

“In Cavite, we are doing our best,” he said.

The province south of the capital is home to some 3.7 million people, according to 2015 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.