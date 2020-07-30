Anti-trafficking council launches system to track OFW trafficking cases, referrals

MANILA - The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) this week launched its Integrated Case Management System (ICMS) that will track trafficking-in-persons (TIP) cases among overseas Filipino workers and case referrals.

The launch was held in a virtual press conference organized by the Blas F. Ople Policy Center to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The ICMS will digitally connect the IACAT secretariat and IACAT member-agencies, monitor and track OFW trafficking cases, document assistance rendered by various agencies to TIP victims, notify the IACAT when cases or complaints remain dormant or unresolved, alert IACAT on case updates, and generate data and analyze emerging trends for OFW TIP cases.

THE ICMS features user-friendly drop-down boxes to reduce encoding time, easy interface through an e-tagging function, a notification system to alert IACAT on case updates, has strict access and data privacy controls, and data analytics to spot new TIP trends.

DOJ Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of exposure of the vulnerable to trafficking as they searched for alternative means of livelihood.

She called for continued mutual cooperation among agencies and stakeholders to address a potential surge of cases when lockdown measures ease.

“Vulnerable population has now become even more exposed to risks of exploitation and abuse as they search for alternative means of livelihood which was taken away from them by the effects of the pandemic. Unfortunately, this puts human trafficking deeper into the dark with continued victim assistance and support becoming more complex to handle,” she said.

Aglipay-Villar welcomed the Philippines’ continued Tier 1 ranking in the United States Department of State’s 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report and vowed to address its recommendations.

Aglipay-Villar said one of the agency’s proposals is to amend the Anti-Wiretapping Act to enable law enforcers to conduct surveillance of online child pornographers.



Meantime, Rico Foz of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA) lauded the conviction of 7 Filipinos and 1 Bahraini for a human trafficking case in Bahrain on April 28, 2020. The DFA took the sworn statements of the victims and used it to file a case in Bahrain.

The DFA referred to the DOJ the request of Bahrain’s attorney general for mutual legal assistance. The NBI assisted in the investigation while the DFA and the Blas Ople Policy Center supported the victims in closely monitoring the progress of case.

Those found guilty were sentenced to 7 years in prison and meted a fine of P264,717, and deportation after the completion of sentence. Five Filipinos are already incarcerated in Bahrain while 2 are presumed to be at large in the Philippines.

The Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) of Bahrain granted US$3,000 to each victim from the Victim’s Assistance Fund.

The 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report said the government of the Philippines “fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking,” saying it “continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period,” keeping its Tier 1 ranking.

The Report cited improvement in the coordination of services for returning Filipino migrant workers who were victims of trafficking overseas; convicting and punishing traffickers, including an official complicit in sex trafficking and labor traffickers; increasing assistance to survivors who provide testimony; and increasing the use of prosecution procedures that reduce the potential for further harm to trafficking victims.

The Report, however, also cited shortcomings, saying the government “did not vigorously investigate and prosecute officials allegedly involved in trafficking crimes, consistently criminally prosecute fraudulent recruiters and other labor traffickers, or increase support for specialized protection and assistance services for child victims of cyber-facilitated sex trafficking.”