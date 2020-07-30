Alternative media groups file harassment raps vs Bulacan cops



MANILA — Alternative media groups led by Pinoy Weekly (PW) editors filed a complaint Thursday before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) against Bulacan policemen involved in the alleged confiscation of magazines stored in the office of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (KADAMAY) in the town of Pandi.

The violations cited in the complaint range from red-tagging, threat, harassment, surveillance, illegal arrests and illegal search and seizure.

The group noted that the supposed raid was headed by a certain Police Captain Jun Alejandrino.

According to Pinoy Weekly editor-in-chief Kenneth Guda, the incident was reminiscent of illegal seizures done in publications during the Marcos era.

"Nalabag ang aming karapatan sa pamamahayag. Itinuturing namin yung pagkuha ng mga kopya na yon, yung raid ay ginawa bilang pagkitil sa aming karapatan, pagkait sa mga mambabasa ng PW ng karapatan na mabasa ang isang publication na gusto nilang basahin," Guda said.

Other groups such as the College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP) supported the complaint.

They staged a short protest rally at the CHR grounds before filing the complaint.

According to CEGP national secretariat Anton Narciso, they supported the move of Pinoy Weekly as campus editors have also been subjected to harassment by state officials all over the country.

"Ang mamamahayag pang-campus po ng College Editors Guild of the Philippines ay nakikiisa sa laban ngayon ng PW dahil hindi po iba ang nararanasan ng PW sa nararanasan ng mga campus editors," Narciso said.



