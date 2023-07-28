Tropical storm outside PAR to develop into typhoon: PAGASA

RAMMB/Himawari-8

MANILA - A tropical storm just outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) is likely to develop into a typhoon, PAGASA said Friday night.

According to the weather bureau, tropical storm Khanun (international name) is expected to enter the PAR late Saturday or early Sunday.

It will be assigned the local name Falcon when it enters the country's monitoring area, PAGASA said.

"It will remain far from the Philippine landmass. It may exit PAR on Monday next week," it said.

The southwest monsoon (habagat) will be enhanced by Khanun, according to PAGASA.

The state agency said monsoon rains will prevail over western Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan this weekend.

"Scattered rains also expected in Northern Luzon, the rest of Central and Southern Luzon, and Visayas. Intense thunderstorms forecast in the afternoon through the evening in Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley - hardest hit areas of Super Typhoon Egay," it said.

"Metro Manila will also have occasional rains mostly from early to mid-morning, noontime to mid-afternoon, and evening to late evening with breaks in between."

PAGASA warned that flooding and landslides will be likely, especially in areas that have received significant amount of rainfall in the past days due to Typhoon Egay.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO