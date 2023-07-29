Search and retrieval continues in Rizal motorbanca tragedy

Authorities are continuing their search and retrieval operations for victims of the ill-fated M/B Aya Express in Talim Island in Rizal.

Retrieval teams continue to scour the area for victims. The death toll remained at 27 on Saturday, with 43 survivors.

Governor Nina Ynares also visited Talim Island to condole with the families of those who perished in the tragedy.

Victims and their kin have received initial assistance, she said. Survivors will receive psychosocial intervention from the social welfare and health departments.

“I think more than any thing para they can go back kasi mga reklamo nga nila parang sumakay ulit sila ng bangka parang nakikita nila ang sarili sa tubig parang may mga ganon so yung trauma talaga feeling ko importante para nakabalik na sila sa normal,” Ynares said.

In Barangay Gulod, relatives of Kyla Corral who perished in the tragedy still prepared a simple birthday celebration for Kyla’s debut.

“Kahit kaunti basta nakagayak naman, [nai-display] 'yung mga decoration na gusto niya,”Lucia Corral said.

Kyla’s father hopes this will be the last tragedy in the island.

“Nanawagan lang po ako sa nangyari sa aming anak na huwag naman sanang maulit, sana maging aral sa mga bangkero saka sa Coast Guard sa kanilang mga mga kakulangan sa gawa nila dahil napakasakit saaming magulang na yung pangarap po namin sa aming anak eh nawala pong lahat bigla,” Glen Corral said.

Kyla’s father also calls on the owner of the boat to reach out to the families of the victims.

“Makipag-usap po sila sa amin para ho malinaw kung anong dapat gawin,” he said.

Some passengers like Jomar Villarona are thankful for the stricter policy being implemented after the tragedy. Boat passengers board are now required to wear life vests.

“Malaking bagay po para sa amin yung ganitong naghihigpit ngayon,” he said.

Ynares also recommended the removal of the tarpaulin being used by many boat operators as covering during bad weather, which she believes caused many of the casualties in the tragedy.

“Lahat halos if hindi lahat ng mga casualties ay naipit dahil sa trapal so there are some suggestions that I made and recommendations sabi ko sana paghiwalayin na ang cargo sa tao kasi ah cargo nandiyan ang gamot nandiyan ang bigas kailangang lagyan ng trapal para hindi mabasa pero ang tao dapat walang trapal dahil para kaya nilang makalabas kung merong untoward incidents,” Ynares added.

Ynares also urged the national government to help the province build bridges that will connect communities in the lake island.

“Nakikiusap kami na sana naman ay tulungan naman kami sa pagtatayo ng mga tulay na ito para kapag umuulan or may ganitong sitwasyon hindi naman sila detach saatin, tuloy-tuloy pa rin,” she said.

Antipolo Bishop Ruperto is scheduled to visit Talim Island to offer funeral mass.

The casualties include five parish workers and a teacher from the Our Lady of Peace School in Antipolo.