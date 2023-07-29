Marcos declares Aug. 8-14 as Philippine Space Week

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has declared August 8 to 14 as the Philippine Space Week to promote awareness on the outer space among Filipinos, Malacañang said on Saturday.

The Presidential Communications Office said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 302 on behalf of Marcos, Jr. on July 25, 2023 but this was only made public today.

A copy of the proclamation, however, has yet to be posted on the Official Gazette.

The Philippine Space Week coincides with the enactment of the Philippine Space Act, which was signed Aug. 8, 2019, said Bersamin.

This will be helpful in highlighting the "substantial influence of space science and technology applications on the socio-economic development of the country.”



“There is a need to promote space awareness, celebrate the significant contributions of Filipinos worldwide in the field of space science, and espouse the value, benefits and impacts of space science and technology applications on the lives of Filipinos,” the proclamation read, as quoted by the PCO statement.

Marcos, Jr ordered the Philippine Space Agency to promote the Philippine Space Week's annual observance and projects related to this.

He also urged all government agencies, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, localities, as well as non-government organizations to take part in this endeavor.

The Philippines seeks to be a “space-capable and space-faring country by 2030," the foreign affairs department said earlier this year.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), established in 2019, is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, according to the agency.

Under Republic Act 11363, the PhilSA is mandated to contribute to the development of the Philippines’ national security and development, space education, space research, space industry and capacity building, among others.