HRW to EU Commission: Tell Marcos to walk the talk on human rights

MANILA — The head of the European Commission should tell President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr to "walk the talk" on human rights during her visit here in the Philippines next week, a rights organization said on Saturday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the country from July 30 to Aug. 1, the first time in 60 years that the president of the body would visit the country, Malacañang said on Thursday.

But the Human Rights Watch said von der Leyen "should make it clear to President Marcos that while a different narrative on human rights is welcome, his administration needs to walk the talk."

This, as red tagging, drug war killings, and repression supposedly continue, said Human Rights Watch senior EU advocate Claudio Francavilla in a statement.

"Any strengthening of EU-Philippines relations and cooperation should be based on the government ending its abuses, delivering on human rights reform, and securing accountability for past and ongoing crimes," Francavilla said.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) earlier this month said the European Union has seen progress on the country's human rights conditions under Marcos, Jr, which is among the country's trade obligations with the EU.

Last year, President Marcos Jr. raised the importance of "accountability in terms of human rights" in a meeting with a representative of the United Nations.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News