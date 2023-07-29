RAMMB/Himawari-8 image

Tropical Storm Falcon is expected to enhance monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas over the next three days, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

This, as parts of Luzon and Visayas are still reeling from the effects of tropical storm Egay, which left billions of pesos in damage to crops and other infrastructure in the country.

PAGASA said Falcon, with the international name Khanun, is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, and gusts of up to 90 kph. It was last spotted 1,205 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

"Under the influence of the enhanced southwest monsoon, a gale warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the western seaboard of Luzon and Visayas. Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts. For larger vessels, operating in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. Mariners without proper experience or operating ill-equipped vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor," PAGASA said.

The following areas may be affected by gusty conditions over the weekend and until the storm exits PAR:

July 29 (Saturday): Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

July 30 (Sunday): Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

July 31 (Monday): Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Northern Samar, and most of CALABARZON, Bicol Region and Western Visayas.

"Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," PAGASA said.

PAGASA earlier said the storm may intensify within the next three days and become a typhoon on Sunday, but the storm will remain far from land until it exits PAR on Monday or Tuesday.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.