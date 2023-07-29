PAGASA handout

MANILA — Tropical storm Falcon and the southwest monsoon will dump rains in the western part of Luzon and Visayas in the next 3 days, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Saturday.

Based on the weather agency's 5 a.m. bulletin, the southwest monsoon or habagat is being enhanced by "Falcon" and tropical storm Egay, which is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The country's sixth storm this year was last located 1,360 kilometer east of Central Luzon and moving west northwestward at 15 kilometer per hour (kph).

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

"Forecast rainfall are generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," PAGASA said.

It was also unlikely that it will raise any wind signal due to Falcon but gusty conditions will prevail for the rest of the day over the following areas due to the habagat.

Zambales

Bataan

Palawan

Occidental Mindoro

Romblon

most of Calabarzon

Bicol Region

Western Visayas

Office of Civil Defense spokesperson Edgar Posadas said rains and floods were mostly in the western part of the country due to the habagat.

"Dapat hindi pa tayo, we should not let our guards down dahil mayroon pa tayo. Mae-enhance niya (Falcon) 'yung habagat. Therefore the rains in the western part of the country, Southern Luzon, at saka sa Western Visayas ay magpapatuloy hangga't nandito si Falcon," Posadas told Radyo 630.

