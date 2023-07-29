2nd alarm up in Marikina River as monsoon rains drench Metro Manila

MANILA - Heavy monsoon rains raised the water level in the Marikina River on Saturday, prompting authorities to hoist the second alarm.

The river's water level was at 16 meters as of 7:07 p.m, according to data from the Marikina Public Information Office.

Forced evacuation of residents in low-lying areas along the river will be implemented if the water level reaches the third alarm or the 18-meter mark.

The first alarm was raised at 7:05 p.m. after the water breached the 15-meter mark.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said that the southwest monsoon will be enhanced by tropical storm Falcon, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility over the weekend.

Authorities also raised the alarm level along Marikina River earlier this week as Typhoon Egay enhanced the southwest monsoon, affecting areas in Luzon and Visayas.