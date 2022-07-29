A pedestrian purchases an umbrella from a sidewalk vendor at a footbridge in Pasay City on May 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — A low pressure area off northern Luzon is likely to develop into a tropical depression and stir rains over vast swaths of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday.

The LPA was spotted 880 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 10 a.m. It is "highly possible" it will strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours and will be called "Ester," PAGASA said in an advisory.

The combined effects of the brewing storm and the habagat or southwest monsoon will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains and thunderstorms over Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, Bicol, Samar provinces, Zambales, Bataan, and Antique in the next 24 hours, the weather agency said.

"Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in the areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA warned.

It said it would issue its next weather advisory at 11 p.m.







