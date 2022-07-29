PHILIPPINES -- Tagumpay na nailunsad ang bilingual virtual job fair ng Fujitsu Philipines noong July 21, 2022 na: Sa ‘Pinas, Bossing Ka! kasama ang ABS-CBN Global bilang official media partner.

Layon ng job fair na magbigay ng oportunidad sa Filipino bilingual professionals sa Japan na magkaroon ng career opportunities sa Philippines Global Delivery Center o GDC. Mahigit sa 100 participants ang nagparehistro para sa virtual event hosted by Kapamilya artist Robi Domingo. Bukod sa virtual job fair, nagbigay rin ng mga mensahe ang ilang resource speakers bilang suporta sa mga participant.

Make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation.

Sustainability sa pamamagitan ng innovation. Yan ang pangunahing layunin ng Fujitsu at ibinahagi ni Ms. Avegail Seco-Mijares, Deputy Head of Japan Regional Business Unit ng Fujitsu Philippines Global Delivery Center ang patungkol sa kumpanya sa nasabing virtual job fair.

“Fujitsu is the number one IT service provider in Japan and the 10th largest IT provider in the world. We have over 124,200 employees worldwide providing services to 180 countries... our headquarters is located in Japan in Chiyoda City Center, Tokyo and we have Fujitsu locations all over the world.

Fujitsu Global Delivery Centers deliver global IT expertise plus local knowledge to customers from all industries around the world,” sabi ni Seco-Mijares.

Sa kasalukuyan, may mahigit 3,260 employees ang kumpanya dito sa Pilipinas na located sa Manila at Cebu. At patuloy ang pag-i-expand ng kanilang organisasyon sa iba-ibang bahagi ng mundo kahit pa pumutok ang pandemya.

Be open to new opportunities.

Ikinuwento rin ni Seco-Mijares kung paano siya nagsimula sa kumpanya kahit na wala siyang kaalam-alam sa IT o information technology noon:

“I came from a different line of work, non-IT. Before Fujitsu, I started as an interpreter for a construction-related company and then moved to financial analyst afterward. So my main skill is my Nihongo skill...

...took IT and programming training to familiarize myself in this field...through many learnings and experiences through development projects, I became a project manager and then now, a manager. So the key is, we are ready for continuous learning and development and be open to pursue opportunities that you may encounter.”

(Top L-R) Robi Domingo, Mr. Ray-An Armada, Ms. Jessica Quiambao | (Bottom L-R) Mr. John Paolo Jao, Ms. Avegail Seco-Mijares, Ms. Jessa Marycor Agang

“Work to learn, not just to earn.”

Nagbigay inspirasyon naman sa mga participant ang pagbabahagi ni Ms. Jessa Marycor Agang, Nihongo Skilled Team Leader ng Fujitsu Philippines ng kanyang naging journey bilang isang OFW sa Japan at ngayon ay masayang nagtatrabaho sa Pilipinas for a Japanese company.

Nagtapos siya ng Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management at nagtrabaho sa nasabing industriya dito sa Pilipinas bago nagdesisyong makipagsapalaran sa Japan.

“My sister is also in Japan which gave me many opportunities...when I was studying the Japanese language, I did part-time jobs which helped me improve the necessary skills. It was hard but at the same time, fun and memorable. I’ve made lots of Japanese friends along the way.

And from these experiences, I also learned more about Japanese culture and most importantly, the language itself. No matter how difficult it is as long as you are not afraid to speak and use it during the conversation, you will become better,” kwento ni Agang.

Nagtapos sa isang language school si Agang at nakapasa sa Japanese language proficiency test. Tatlong buwan pa lamang siyang nagtatrabaho ngayon sa Fujitsu Philippines at hindi niya pinagsisisihang bumalik siya ng Pilipinas.

“I applied online..and went through the whole process...the people who interviewed me were very welcoming and very friendly...they were also very considerate knowing that I’m in Japan and doing all the process, I cannot just go back home immediately and I tried to ask if they would allow me and they said: ‘Yes, I unde rstand and it’s okay.’ And they tried to assist me all throughout the process...

...I’m still trying to adjust and learn many things, especially technical IT terminologies...is in Japanese...and I’m currently enjoying the challenge...I’m working from home now productively while also being near with my family,” sabi ni Agang.

Ipinaliwanag ni HR Talent Acquisition Lead Ms. Jessica Quiambao ang recruitment process sa virtual job habang ibinahagi naman ni HR Talent Acquisition Manager Mr. Ray-An Armada ang mga job opening sa kanilang kumpanya:

“ We have a lot of openings here. If you know how to speak Nihongo and write Nihongo or English, you can apply for our translator services. If you are knowledgeable in the IT or application development or infrastructure, you can apply for our IT and technical roles. ”

Dagdag naman ni HR Talent Acquisition Lead Mr. John Paolo Jao: “E ven though you don’t know how to speak Japanese, you can work for the company. So most of the time kami, we talk in English or Tagalog at the same time especially if we are just working with Filipinos. But as a professional, of course, we use the universal language of English. So regardless if you don’t know how to speak Japanese, it’s okay. There are a lot of different opportunities here in the Philippines na it doesn’t have to be a bilingual speaker.”

Hinikayat naman ni Agang ang mga lumahok sa job fair na patuloy na matuto ng mga bagong kaalaman para sa personal at professional development:

"Continue to grow and learn many things. Keep on growing to keep on giving, since you can never share what you don’t have. Stick to your values and never be afraid to embrace changes...

...And learn from every people you encounter, everyone has great potential in them. We learn from each other and it works both ways po...I’m not sure what book I’ve read this before but it says: ‘work to learn, not just to earn.’”