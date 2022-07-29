'Rebranding' PCGG won't work, says former chief

Former President Ferdinand Marcos (center) poses with members of his family on January 15, 1986, namely: his wife Imelda; eldest daughter Imee and her husband at the time, Tomas Manotoc (right); youngest daughter Irene and her husband Greggy Araneta (left); son Bongbong (behind Marcos); and Marcos' grandchildren Luis (on his lap), Alfonso (Irene's lap) and Borgy (left), carried by Ferdinand and Imelda's adopted daughter, Aimee. Malacañang handout/AFP

Rebranding the Presidential Commission on Good Government will not work, according to a former PCGG chairman, since the commission will always be associated with the recovery of the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses.

"EOs 1 and 2 actually provide PCGG with a more expansive mandate including making sure that the corrupt practices during martial law are not to be repeated," ex-PCGG chairman Andy Bautista said in a statement, referring to 2 executive orders issued by then President Corazon Aquino in 1986.

The PCGG, created under the very first executive order of former President Corazon Aquino as soon as she replaced the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. in 1986, was tasked to recover ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses whether located in the Philippines or abroad.

In the past 36 years, the agency has recovered 266 billion pesos ($5 billion) in cash and assets.

Funds returned to the government have been largely used for land reform and compensation for the victims of Marcos-era human rights abuses.

On Thursday Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said he does not want to abolish the PCGG but expand its mandate to go beyond recovering the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses.

"It's 36 years after the fact. I don’t think we need to spend the next hundred years running after the Marcoses. I don’t think it's going to be that way. Might as well make good of something that’s there already, so shift the mandate to something useful for the country, and more urgent," he said.

The justice secretary said the Philippines currently has no central forfeiture asset office to handle seized smuggled items, drugs and properties from those convicted of graft and corruption.

"We have to have a central body so that we know how much we really get sa country from the proceeds of crimes that we are forfeiting in favor of the government and of the people," he said.

Bautista noted the passage of the 1987 Constitution and the creation of the Office of the Ombudsman made the PCGG's graft investigation functions superfluous.

"Rebranding PCGG will not work as it will always be associated with the recovery of the Marcos ill gotten wealth," he added.

Bautista earlier warned that the PCGG could become "irrelevant" with the Marcoses back in power.

For her part, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said Remulla's proposal could dilute the PCGG's purpose of pursuing the Marcoses' ill-gotten wealth.

“Ano bang ibig sabihin dito ni Sec. Boying Remulla? Parang hindi pwedeng ganyan na dahil ang PCGG ay malinaw ang purpose nito. It was created to go after the ill gotten wealth of the Marcoses. Hindi pa nga gaano nababawi ang kalakhan ng mga ninakaw ng mga Marcoses ay papasok na ang iba pa," she said in a Makabayan bloc press conference.

“Papalabnawin nito ang konsentrasyon ng PCGG at sa kinatagalan ay di mababawi ang mga ninakaw ng mga Marcoses. Dapat na habulin at parusahan din ang ibang mga corrupt sa pamahalaan, kaya naman andiyan din ang Ombudsman at Sandiganbayan."

The lawmaker said the PCGG should focus on its primary mandate instead of focusing on other matters.

“Gawin muna ng PCGG ang kanyang primary mandate: ang bawiin ang mga nakaw na yaman ng mga Marcoses, saka tumutok sa iba pa. More than, palalabnawin talaga ang functions ng PCGG. Ito yung gagawing pretext for not going after the Marcoses," she said.

“Hindi pwedeng porke Marcoses ang nasa katungkulan ngayon ay hindi na natin hahabulin yung mga interes ng mamamayan kaugnay dun sa nakaw na yaman.”

With reports by Mike Navallo and RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News; and Agence France-Presse