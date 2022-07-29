Pinoys trust US, but not China: Pulse Asia

An Uncle Sam balloon floats past US flags during the Fourth of July parade in Washington, DC, July 4, 2019. Saul Loeb, AFP



MANILA -- A large number of Filipinos trust the United States but not China, a Pulse Asia survey showed Friday.

The survey, conducted from June 24 to 27, showed that 89 percent of Filipinos said they trust the US, with some 31 percent saying the Philippines should extend "a great deal of trust," while 58 percent said the former colonial power should be given "a fair amount of trust."

Only 11 percent of respondents said they distrust the United States.

In contrast, 67 percent of the survey's 1,200 respondents said Filipinos should not show too much trust (38%) or show no trust at all (31%) toward China.

Only 33 percent of Filipinos trust China, according to the survey.

The Philippines in 2016 won an arbitral tribunal award that junked Beijing's claims to the West Philippine Sea.

China, however, has refused to recognize the award, and there have been multiple incursions by Chinese forces into Philippine waters since then.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also refused to press China to follow the ruling, an arbitral award to a Philippine filing, as he pursued investments and loans from the economic superpower.

He has repeatedly thanked China for its coronavirus vaccines and other pandemic aid.

The Philippines in June pulled out of talks with China to explore and exploit possible oil and gas reserves in the West Philippine Sea.