A classroom at Pacpaca Elementary School in Luba, Abra in the aftermath of a magnitude 7 earthquake that rocked parts of Luzon on July 27, 2022. Photo from DepEd

MANILA - The Department of Education on Friday said P1.3 billion is needed to repair and rehabilitate the 226 schools damaged by the magnitude 7 that hit Luzon this week.

In a statement, the DepEd cited Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service data, which showed damaged schools in Cordillera Administrative Region with 132, Ilocos Region with 49, Cagayan Valley with 25, Central Luzon with 18, and a school each in Calabarzon, and the National Capital Region.

The agency said 422 classrooms were destroyed while 636 others were partially damaged.

"Accordingly, an estimated P1.298 billion is needed for the repair and reconstruction of totally and partially major damaged classrooms," the DepEd said.

The department said engineers are assessing school structures in CAR and Ilocos Region.

"In addition, the National Education Cluster Partners conducted rapid assessment of damages and immediate needs and determined regions or divisions needing Psychological First Aid," it added.

The DepEd earlier Friday said it was planning to put up temporary learning spaces (TLS) in schools that were damaged by the earthquake.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said temporary learning spaces may be made out of light materials and set up "tent-style", which would be cost efficient.

