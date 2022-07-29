MANILA - Malacañang on Friday said it will wait for the Department of Justice's (DOJ) move regarding the proposed expansion of mandate of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) to go beyond recovering the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said it is up to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to discuss his plans on the matter, clarifying that the administration has yet to come up with plans for the agency.

“Since it is Secretary Remulla who has made the proposal, we’ll have to wait for him to bring it up. Right now there is no policy,” Cruz-Angeles said during a press briefing.

Several groups have expressed concern that expanding the functions of the agency would only weaken its mandate. Marcos earlier said that he would turn PCGG into a "real (anti)corruption agency."

Others, meanwhile, fear that a Marcos presidency would only lead to the eventual abolition of the PCGG.

“We don't respond to speculation,” Cruz-Angeles added when asked to comment on the matter.

The PCGG, created under the very first executive order of former President Corazon Aquino as soon as she replaced the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. in 1986, was tasked to recover ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses whether located in the Philippines or abroad.

As of 2020, the PCGG has recovered P174.2 billion in ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses but is still running after P125.9 billion more.

