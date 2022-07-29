Makabayan bloc lawmakers Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel during their proclamation last May 26, 2022. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Lawmakers from the House of Representatives' Malabayan bloc on Friday commiserated with those who suffered from the Northern Luzon earthquake this week as they pressed the government to hasten its assistance.

“Una, nararapat na dalian na ipalabas yung mga pondo para sa pangangailangan... Nananawagan din kami ng maingat at mabilis na pag-iimbestiga sa mga structural integrity ng mga mahahalagang mga buildings," ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said during a press conference.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said she wants more funding for victims of natural calamities.

"In the upcoming budget deliberations, we will definitely push for more budget for financial subsidy for victims of natural calamities, as well as the immediate passage of House Bill 409 or 10K Ayuda bill. Maghahain din tayo ng panukalang batas hinggil sa mandatory disaster preparedness training, sa halip na ROTC ang gawing mandatory," Brosas said.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel meanwhile called for quick rehabilitation of affected schools.

“On top of retrofitting schools to prepare them to safely reopen on November 2022, DepEd must guarantee that disaster-stricken learning spaces will be rehabilitated to be fit for use by education stakeholders. Teachers and parents should not loan out and shoulder this burden just as some of them have already shelled out pocket money to ensure proper facilities for face-to-face classes," Manuel said.

At least 6 people were killed following the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck northern Luzon this week, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

Five people have been confirmed dead, while authorities are verifying another fatality, according to NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal.