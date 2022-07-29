Senator Imee Marcos talks to a colleague last May 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA — Unlike her fellow senators, Sen. Imee Marcos said Friday she prefers to just "upgrade" the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) instead of creating a new department.

In a statement in the wake of the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck northern Luzon, Marcos said setting up a new disaster response department would require more government funding.

"The NDRRMC can be upgraded from its present status as a council to an authority or administration, instead of being converted into a full-scale department requiring a large budget just for the salaries of the typical five undersecretaries and countless assistant secretaries," she explained.

Marcos’ proposal was taken up during Thursday’s public meeting in Abra presided by her brother President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., with national and local officials there.

The senator said the meeting proved the urgent need to empower the NDRMMC.

“The required presence of the President, DSWD Secretary, NDRRMC, AFP, DPWH, and PHIVOLCS in disaster zones simply to coordinate adequate assistance and repairs underlines the urgency of empowering the NDRRMC,” Marcos lamented.

On Thursday, Marcos' colleagues in the Senate urged the Palace to "certify disaster-related proposals as urgent."

"Personally, I'm drafting a letter to Malacañang to ask that these bills be certified as urgent," Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.



Cayetano said the country needs "one department that will be accountable, one department that will be the one to do the job and we can pinpoint if any coordination is needed."

At least 4 separate bills seeking the establishment of a Department of Disaster Resilience have been filed by Cayetano, his sister Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Bong Go, and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

