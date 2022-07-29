Fil-Am Capitol rioter to be sentenced on August 18

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A US House of Representatives select committee has held a series of hearings to investigate what exactly happened on the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot that left one dead and hundreds injured including 138 police officers.

The committee has shown revealing testimony and new evidence, and is holding former president Donald Trump responsible for the attack.

"He summoned a mob to Washington. Afterward, on January 6th, when he knew the assembled mob was heavily armed and angry, he commanded the mob to go to the Capitol and he emphatically commanded the heavily armed mob to fight like hell," the January 6th committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, has said.

But according to a recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist national poll, 61% of survey respondents believe that Trump will not be charged with crimes.

Pepe Cabacoy, a Filipino American community leader in Norfolk, Virginia, called the committee hearings a political ploy.

"Inflation is going up and up and up and they're going to continue using that January 6 thing that happened in Congress to move away from what is actually happening in the country," Cabacoy claimed.

Most Republicans polled also said the incident was just a political protest and an unfortunate event.

As of March 2022, 778 have already been criminally charged in relation to the Capitol attack with over 100 pleading guilty. One of them is Fil-Am Kene Brian Lazo of Norfolk, Virginia. Lazo pleaded guilty in March to demonstrating and parading in the Capitol building.

According to federal prosecutors, Lazo, seen decked out in a helmet, goggles and other tactical gear, was ready for a fight. He posted on social media that he carried a walis tambo to literally sweep the Capitol floor. Lazo, who faces up to six months in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18.

The January 6th committee plans to resume public hearings in September.