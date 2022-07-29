Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Rolando Yumol, the father of Chao Tiao Yumol, was shot and killed Friday morning in Lamitan city, Basilan, the Philippine National Police confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

Chao Tiao Yumol is the suspect in the shooting incident at Ateneo de Manila University that left three people dead Sunday.

Former Lamitan mayor Rose Furigay, her aide Victor Capistrano, and security guard Jeneven Bandiala perished in the incident.

According to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, two gunmen attacked Rolando Yumol in front of his house in Brgy. Maganda.

The victim was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

As of posting time, no arrests were made, Fajardo said.

