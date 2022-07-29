This PAGASA photo shows the location of Tropical Depression Ester at 2 p.m. Friday.

MANILA — The low pressure area off northern Luzon has developed into a tropical depression, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Friday.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance, named Ester, strengthened into a storm at 2 p.m. Friday.

It did not give further details but said Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued starting 5 p.m.

The weather agency said in its earlier advisory that the former LPA would stir rains over the vast swaths of the country.

It was last spotted 880 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon.

PAGASA had warned that the combined effects of the weather system and the habagat or southwest monsoon will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains and thunderstorms over Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, Bicol, Samar provinces, Zambales, Bataan, and Antique in the next 24 hours.

"Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in the areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA earlier said.

