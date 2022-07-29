DepEd eyes temporary learning spaces for quake-hit schools

Children receive hygiene kits after a briefing on handwashing for residents currenlty staying at the Abra Provincial capitol grounds on July 28, 2022 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education on Friday said it was planning to put up temporary learning spaces (TLS) in schools that were damaged when a magnitude 7 earthquake rattled Luzon this week.

The quake damaged at least 164 schools, DepEd Spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa said.

He said temporary learning spaces may be made out of light materials and set up "tent-style", which would be cost efficient.

"Our field offices are really assessing iyong extent ng damage natin but one of the options we're exploring is to put up iyong mga temporary learning spaces natin, TLS kung tawagin. Kasi parang quick intervention siya," Poa said in an interview.

(Our field offices are really assessing the extent of our damage, but one of the options we're exploring is to put up temporary learning spaces, so-called TLS. It's like a quick intervention.)

"Right now, the DepEd has a budget for mga school cleanups, and probably also some budget for temporary learning spaces." he said.

Poa said the agency needed around P940 million for the repair and reconstruction of damaged schools.

"But those are initial assessments, so meaning pwede po magbago iyan 'pag pumunta na talaga iyong field offices natin with their engineers para physically to inspect iyong mga damaged infrastructure," he added.

(That can still change when our officers come with their engineers to physically inspect the damaged infrastructure.)

Meanwhile, Poa said in-person enrollment procedures have been affected in quake-hit areas. He stressed, however, that remote and dropbox enrollments are still possible.

Preparations for in-person classes are also ongoing nationwide, he said.

