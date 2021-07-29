'Heads must roll' over deployment of cops with COVID-19 during SONA: solons

PNP officers stand in the way, blocking the marching protesters along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on July 26, 2021, in time with President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives on Thursday said "heads must roll" over the deployment of 51 coronavirus-infected policemen during Monday's State of the Nation Address (SONA) protests where thousands of demonstrators congregated and were possibly exposed to the contagious disease.

JUST IN: PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar orders the relief of the QCPD Station 3 commander who deployed policemen to the SONA while waiting for their Covid test results. More than 50 of them latet tested positive for the virus. @ABSCBNNews — Raffy Sison Santos (@raffsantos) July 29, 2021

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced Wednesday that 51 policemen sent to man the SONA protests were positive for COVID-19 based on testing done 3 days before their deployment.

The Department of Health said QCPD breached health protocols when it allowed its officers to go on duty pending the result of their COVID-19 test.

"Nag-deploy pala sila ng mga kapulisan, it turned out ay wala pang resulta 'yung kanilang test at karamihan doon ay nagpositibo ngayon sa COVID-19," said Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate.

"Definitely heads must roll," Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite added.

Meanwhile, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro and Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat said the police force should hold itself accountable to show there was no double standard in enforcing the law against violators of health protocols.

"Kailangan may managot sa pagpapakawala ng mga super spreader na mga pulis na ito ng COVID-19 nung araw ng SONA... Kapag pulis ang violator napakabait ng pagtrato," Castro said.

"Napakaraming ordinaryong mamamayan at aktibista ang hinuli dahil sa diumano'y quarantine violation. Pero kapulisan din pala mismo ang lumalabag sa health protocols," Cullamat added.

The QCPD claimed the COVID-19-infected cops had no contact with protesters.

PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar already ordered the relief of the QCPD Station 3 commander who deployed policemen to the SONA while waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

RELATED VIDEO: