Quarantine-free travel mula Australia, sinuspinde ng New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND -- Sinuspinde ng gobyerno ng New Zealand ang quarantine-free travel mula sa lahat ng estado at teritoryo ng Australia bilang pag-iingat sa pagkalat ng mas nakahahawang COVID-19 Delta variant. Epektibo ang suspensyon sa loob ng dalawang buwan na nagsimula noong ika-23 ng Hulyo.

“The decision to suspend travel follows updated public health advice from officials on the growing number of cases and locations of interest across Australia in recent days and weeks. There are now multiple outbreaks, and in differing stages of containment, that have forced three states into lockdown. The health risk to New Zealanders from these cases is increasing,” ayon sa anunsiyo ng NZ government sa kanilang official website.

Nagbigay naman ng palugit ang gobyerno sa mga New Zealander na nasa Australia na gustong umuwi ng hanggang Biyernes, ika-30 ng Hulyo, 2021.

Ang mga sumusunod ang pwedeng makabiyahe papasok ng NZ mula Australia (maliban sa New South Wales o NSW) sa pamamagitan ng return green flights:

Ang suspensyon ay muling ire-review ng gobyerno ng New Zealand sa Setyembre 2021.

Source: Unite against COVID-19