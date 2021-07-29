Public urged to avoid premature lockdown 'alarm'; turn to authorities for data

MANILA - The public should turn to the Department of Health for official COVID-19 data to avoid premature panic and alarm, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industries said Thursday, downplaying "recommendations" made by independent research groups.

"If DOH is saying na 'wag muna mag-lockdown hindi ko maintindhan bakit gusto ng OCTA na mag-lockdown... pag-aalarma na 'yan sa mga tao," PCCI acting president Edgardo Lacson told ANC.

(If DOH is saying there is no need for a lockdown yet, I don't understand why OCTA wants a lockdown. That is causing alarm to the people.)

The OCTA Research Group on Wednesday said hospitals in Metro Manila could reach full capacity by mid-August if restrictions won't be tightened in the National Capital Region.

The number of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant cases has been consistently rising in the country.

But government retained heightened general community quarantine in Metro Manila and other areas despite rising cases.

Lacson urged the government to "go slow" and ponder more before imposing another lockdown since it would affect businesses and employees, especially low-income earners.

However, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Wednesday said several businesses are in favor of a lockdown in August instead of tightening restrictions in the fourth quarter when household consumption is expected to surge.