Phivolcs: No tsunami threat in PH after strong Alaska quake

Photo from Phivolcs

MANILA— State seismologists on Thursday afternoon said the 8.2-magnitude quake that struck off Alaska poses no threat of generating a tsunami in Philippine coasts as it advised coastal communities to be alert for updates.

In an advisory issued at 4:17 p.m., Phivolcs said "no destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data."

"This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake," it said.

At the same time, given the strength of the quake, Phivolcs advised coastal communities to monitor updates, according to a sea level change monitoring advisory issued at 3:37 p.m.

Coastal communities in the following provinces are urged to monitor the latest updates:

Batanes Group of Islands

Cagayan

Ilocos Norte

Isabela

Quezon

Aurora

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Occidental

The tremor struck about 91 kms east southeast of Perryville in Alaska. It was about 800 kms away from Anchorage, Alaska's biggest city.

The National Weather Service tweeted that there was no tsunami threat to Anchorage.

There were no immediate reports of loss of property or life.

— with reports from Reuters.

