PH logs 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 176 more deaths

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday reported 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, with active infections reaching more than 56,000, the health department said.

The country's total recorded cases are now 1,572,287, of which 56,273 or 3.6 percent are active, the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin stated.

Thursday's positivity rate is at 16.2 percent, the highest since April 29, ABS-CBN's data analytics team pointed out.

This is based from the testing results of 49,392 individuals who got screened for the virus on Tuesday, according to the DOH.

Health experts from US-based Johns Hopkins University said that a relatively high number of people testing positive for COVID-19 means more testing should be done.

The number of tests being conducted daily in the Philippines in the past week counted fewer than 50,000, data showed.

Meanwhile, COVID-related deaths increased by 176, including 132 cases first tagged as recovered. This raised the country's death toll to 27,577.

The ABS-CBN research team said the day's number of fatalities is the highest in 5 days.

Recoveries also rose to 1,488,437 with 4,069 new recuperations.

All laboratories were able to submit data, although another one was not operational.

