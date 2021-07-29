Pasig confirms 2 active COVID-19 Delta variant cases, 5 others have recovered

MANILA - Pasig City on Thursday confirmed that there are 2 active Delta variant cases in the National Capital Region's (NCR) 5th most populous city.

One of the active Delta variant carriers is a resident with no recent history of travel abroad, while the other one is an overseas Filipino worker who had returned from Kuwait, according to data from Pasig City's Public Information Office.

"Both are currently in our Centralized Quarantine Facility," Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said in a tweet.

"Their close contacts have been traced, tested, and are now under quarantine at Daisy Hotel," he said.

Five other Delta variant carriers in the city have recovered from COVID-19, the mayor said.

"Five are already recovered with negative PCR results," he said.

"They finished the mandated quarantine and were properly contact-traced and tested, even before the Philippine Genome Center released the results that they are Delta [carriers]," he said.

"Let's continue to prepare for the worst case scenario while praying for the best," he said.

The DOH earlier confirmed 97 new Delta variant cases in the Philippines, bringing the total number of Filipino carriers of the more virulent strain to 216.

Of these new cases, 3 have died while the rest recovered, the DOH said, noting that there were no active Delta variant cases in the country.

"We still have 2 active cases... baka lang po hindi pa lang reflected sa report ng DOH (maybe these were not yet reflected in the DOH report)," the Pasig PIO told reporters in a text message.

The 97 new Delta variant cases are located in the following regions:

32 in Central Visayas

25 in Metro Manila

10 in Eastern Visayas

6 in Central Luzon

6 in Calabarzon

6 returning overseas Filipinos

3 in Western Visayas

2 in Davao Region

1 in Ilocos Region

The point of origin of 3 other carriers are still being verified, the DOH said.

RELATED VIDEO