P50 milyong halaga ng 'misdeclared' na sigarilyo winasak sa Bukidnon

P50 milyong halaga ng “misdeclared” na sigarilyo, tuluyan nang winasak ng Bureau of Customs sa Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon. Handout/ Bureau of Customs

MAYNILA— Umabot sa tinatayang P50 milyong halaga ng mga “misdeclared” na sigarilyo mula sa China ang tuluyan nang sinira ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa Bukidnon.

Idineklara umano ang shipment ng mga sigarilyo bilang mga “office furniture”. https://t.co/komMjFFTJz — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) July 29, 2021

Ayon sa BOC, galing ang shipment ng mga ito sa China at dumating sa Mindanao Container Terminal sa Tagoloan noon pang September 18, 2020.

Kasama sa shipment ng mga ito ay 1,700 master cases o 85,000 reams ng ibat-ibang brand ng sigarilyo mula sa China.

Naka-consign ang shipment sa Denian Dry Goods Trading at idineklara umano ang shipment bilang mga “office furniture.”

Isinailalim sa physical examination ang shipment kaya nadiskubre ang tunay na laman ng mga ito.

"Upon examination by Customs Examiner, together with operatives of Customs Intelligence Investigative Service (CIIS) CDO Field Station and Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) CDO District, the shipment in two containers revealed to contain illegal cigarettes," sabi ng Customs sa isang pahayag.

Gamit ang backhoe at road roller, pinadaanan ang mga pakete ng sigarilyo sa pasilidad ng Terra Cycliq Corporation sa Barangay Montibugao, Manolo Fortich sa Bukidnon noong, Hulyo 28.

“This apprehension is still a result of our continuous intelligence sharing with other government agencies and the international intelligence community to ensure our border protection against smuggling,” ayon kay IO1 Oliver Valiente, hepe ng Customs Intelligence Investigative Service sa Cagayan de Oro.

Sinabi ng BOC na mahaharap ang consignee ng shipment sa kasong paglabag sa Section 1400 o Misdeclaration of Goods Description sa ilalim ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

— Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

