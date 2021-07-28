Monsoon rains to dampen parts of Luzon until early August: PAGASA

MANILA—The southwest monsoon will continue to dampen parts of Luzon until early August, the state weather bureau said Thursday.
PAGASA raised the following heavy rainfall warnings at 5 a.m.:
RED WARNING: Serious flooding is expected in flood-prone areas
- Zambales
- Bataan
ORANGE WARNING: Flooding is threatening
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
YELLOW WARNING: POssible flooding in flood-prone areas
- Nueva Ecija
Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon could experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the next 3 hours, PAGASA added.
"Itong ating pag-ulan ay inaasahang magtuloy-tuloy hanggang matapos itong buwan ng Hulyo at sa unang 2 araw ng Agosto," weather forecaster Ariel Rojas told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.
(Rains will persist until end of July up to the first 2 days of August.)
The habagat, strengthened by Typhoon Fabian, had left at least 3 dead and 5 wounded as it inundated Luzon last week.