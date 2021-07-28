Monsoon rains to dampen parts of Luzon until early August: PAGASA

MANILA—The southwest monsoon will continue to dampen parts of Luzon until early August, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

PAGASA raised the following heavy rainfall warnings at 5 a.m.:

RED WARNING: Serious flooding is expected in flood-prone areas

- Zambales

- Bataan

ORANGE WARNING: Flooding is threatening

- Tarlac

- Pampanga

YELLOW WARNING: POssible flooding in flood-prone areas

- Nueva Ecija

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon could experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the next 3 hours, PAGASA added.

"Itong ating pag-ulan ay inaasahang magtuloy-tuloy hanggang matapos itong buwan ng Hulyo at sa unang 2 araw ng Agosto," weather forecaster Ariel Rojas told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Rains will persist until end of July up to the first 2 days of August.)

The habagat, strengthened by Typhoon Fabian, had left at least 3 dead and 5 wounded as it inundated Luzon last week.