Manila Vice Mayor urges calm after spread of memo on 'possible' lockdown

People hoping to get vaccinated queue as far as the corner of Leveriza and Quirino Avenue going to San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on July 20, 2021. Tension rose after people were asked to leave the area as organizers reached the 1,500 limit on those who could be accommodated for vaccination. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna on Thursday urged residents not to panic after a memorandum about a possible lockdown circulated on social media.

The Manila Barangay Bureau issued the memo after it received orders from Mayor Isko Moreno to direct village chiefs to prepare in the event of another lockdown, Lacuna said.

"Malinaw naman po doon kasi naka-capital letters naman po ang 'possible'," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's clear because the word 'possible' was in capital letters.)

"Parang rehash lang po 'yun kung sakaling mangayayari po ulit na babalik po tayo sa ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), nire-remind lang ang mga barangay na ipatupad po muli 'yung pinatutupad na dati."

(This is just a rehash of what should be done if we go back to ECQ. Barangays are just reminded to enforce former measures.)

The city has been delivering monthly food boxes to houses for the past half year and this will continue should there be another lockdown, Lacuna added.

"Makatatanggap po ang bawat pamilya dito sa Maynila," she said.

(Each family in Manila will receive this.)

The capital region will remain under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions from August 1 to 15 despite calls for a "circuit breaker" lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The Department of Health has detected 10 Delta variant cases in Manila, all of whom have recovered, according to the vice mayor.

"Wala pong active doon sa mga sinabi nilang nagkaroon ng Delta variant," she said.

(There are no active infections among those reported to have contracted the Delta variant.)

The city has so far inoculated some 1 million residents against COVID-19 and can administer 20,000 to 30,000 jabs daily, Lacuna said.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 58 million in Metro Manila and 8 other key economic hubs by yearend to achieve population protection. Some 6,838,403 have taken the full two doses against COVID-19, while a total of 18,174,405 jabs have been administered as of Tuesday.