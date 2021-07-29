Solons seek probe over killing of 2 activists caught painting 'Duterte Ibagsak' slogan

Two activists in Albay were gunned down by police early morning Monday when they allegedly fought back after being accosted vandalizing a bridge with an anti-Duterte slogan. Contributed photo

MANILA — Some lawmakers from the House of Representatives on Thursday filed a resolution seeking a probe into the killing by police of 2 farmer-activists in Guinobatan, Albay after being caught vandalizing a bridge with a supposedly anti-administration graffiti.

Makabayan bloc members Bayan Muna Reps. Carlos Zarate, Ferdinand Gaite, Eufemia Cullamat, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, as well as Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said the death of activists Jemar Palero, 22, and Marlon Naperi, 38 at the hands of police should be investigated.

"Ito ay panawagan lalong lalo na sa mga artists at human rights advocates. We strongly condemn this terroristic act of the state forces," Brosas told a press conference.

Palero of Organisasyon ng mga Magsasaka sa Albay and Naperi of Albay People’s Organization were killed by police early Monday morning after they allegedly shot at a police mobile that caught them spray painting a portion of Banao Bridge with the slogan "Duterte Ibagsak."

The 2 were only able to paint "Duterte Ibags" before they were killed.

"Kapag ayaw mo sa pamamalakad ng gobyerno, sesentensiyahan ka agad ng kamatayan," Brosas said.

Zarate wants the Philippine National Police (PNP) to show the body camera footage of the incident to prove that the 2 activists really fought with authorities.

"Naglabas na ng kautusan ang Korte Suprema na dapat sa kanilang police operations ay nagsusuot sila ng body cameras. Ipakita nila kung totoo ngang nanlaban," Zarate said.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Wednesday ordered the Bicol region police chief to put the 2 involved cops under restrictive custody while waiting for the results of the investigation.

But according to Zarate, that was not enough.

"Hamon namin kay Gen. Eleazar, hindi sapat ang i-relieve ang mga pinuno ng mga police precincts or police stations na ito. Dapat mayroon talagang managot."

Relatives of the 2 activists are seeking justice for their death, insisting they were unarmed and did not engage the police in a firefight.

