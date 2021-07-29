Hidilyn Diaz to be honored with 'First Olympic Gold Stamp'

Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz shows her medal to the members of the press as she passed by on the way to a hotel in Pasay City on July 28, 2021 where she will be quarantined in line with existing travel precautions. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will issue a stamp in honor of Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz for winning the country's elusive first Olympic gold.

"Hidilyn, your feat made us all proud. The Philippines’ long wait for its 'First Olympic Gold Stamp' since we joined the Olympics in 1924 finally happened," PHLpost Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said in a statement Wednesday.

Fulgencio said he had immediately tasked the creative team at the government-owned and controlled corporation to design the stamp after Diaz's win.

“The Post Office wanted the public to experience the victory and excitement of this historic win and even inspire young people to excel in their chosen sports following the footsteps of our own Filipino pride, Ms. Hidilyn Diaz," he said.

“This is our own way of honoring and acknowledging their great effort and contribution to society," he added.

Postage stamps have been used around the world to commemorate, in miniature, significant events and people. The value of stamps increased with time, turning it into an important part of a country’s identity.

As the country's first Olympic gold medalist, Diaz is also set to receive at least P33 million incentives from the government and private sector.

Diaz will also get unlimited flights, a house and free food for life in various restaurants.

Zamboanga City, Diaz's hometown, will also build a memorial in her honor.

