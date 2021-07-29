Fire breaks out at Philippine Consulate General Jeddah

JEDDAH - A fire broke out at around 7:00 a.m. (12:00 pm Manila time) today at the Building 4 rooftop area of the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The area hit by the fire is being occupied by the Consulate’s partner agencies. According to the Facebook post of Consul and Acting Head of Post Mary Jennifer Dingal, no one was hurt in the fire.

She informed the public that It is business as usual for all sections of the Consulate except for the Office of the Social Welfare Attache, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center, SSS and Pag-IBIG, which will resume their operations after safety measures have been undertaken.

Dingal further stated that the incident is still being investigated by the relevant Saudi authorities.