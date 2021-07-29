Pagpapadala sa Israel ng caregivers na inabutan ng lockdown sa PH simula na

MAYNILA - Sinimulan na ng pamahalaan ang pagpapadala ng mga Pinoy home-based caregivers sa Israel, ayon sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA)

Ayon kay POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia, base ito sa Bilateral Labor Agreement na pinirmahan nina Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III at Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Machluf noong 2018.

“We took the initiative to address the concern and request of Israel for caregivers. Since we cannot disregard the fact that there are illegal recruiters here and there, Secretary Bello continues to remind OFWs to avoid dealing with bogus recruiters and under-the-table transactions that require placement fess of about P500,000,” sinabi ni Olalia

Noong Martes, July 27, 2021, 48 caregivers ang sinama sa unang batch ng mga Pinoy na tumulak patungong Israel at sinalubong ng mga opisyal ng Philippine Embassy at Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) sa Ben Gurion International Airport sa Tel Aviv.

Ayon kay Olalia, bahagi ang naturang mga Pinoy ng first batch ng 377 OFWs na dapat sana ay noong isang taon pa naipadala sa Israel subalit naantala ang pagproseso ng kanilang dokumento at inabutan ng lockdown dahl sa pandemya.

November 2020 nang ianunsyo ng POEA Government Placement Branch sa kanilang website ang 500 vacant positions para sa home-based caregivers na dinagsa naman ng 1,375 aplikante.

"We are now processing the documents of the qualified applicants for the 2nd round of recruitment, and this time, we are looking at more than 1,000 OFWs who will undergo the usual process of selection, hiring and matching with their respective employers in Israel," sabi ni Olalia

Hindi obligadong bakunado na ang mga OFW na pa-Israel subalit pagdating nila doon, isasailalim sila sa COVID-19 test at mandatory institutional quarantine protocols.

Bukod sa mga caregiver, mataas din ang demand sa Israel para sa mga household service workers at mga nurse.

"To date, we have not reached the 6,500 ceiling on the annual overseas deployment of health care workers (HCWs). However, more countries are opening their doors for Filipino HCWs, so we are meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to recommend the increase of deployment cap, as urged by medical groups," ani Olalia

Ayon sa POEA, ipinatutupad ang temporary deployment cap sa pagpapadala ng mga medical workers abroad para masigurong hindi mauubusan ng mga healthcare workers ang Pilipinas.

— Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

