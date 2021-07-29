ABS-CBN to keep poll coverage despite limited resources, vows to be impartial

The ABS-CBN ELJ building in Quezon City lights up in the network’s colors. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Despite challenges posed by the loss of its broadcast franchise, ABS-CBN will cover the 2022 national elections "in as comprehensive a manner as possible" and remain impartial in its coverage, ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting Thursday.

“We have set aside resources for this, both our own and from those who have agreed to partner with us,” Katigbak said when asked about the network's plans.

Katigbak said ABS-CBN is engaging former employees in its regional networks to help in the coverage, as well as its Bayan Patroller citizen journalists to provide reports from the citizenry.

“All of this is part of the public service we have committed ourselves to. We will provide a continuous and up-to-date national coverage of the elections in a manner that is complete, balanced, and fair,” he said.

He added that the network is publishing on the ABS-CBN website an updated set of policies governing the network, talents, and its employees, in relation to this national election.

“We have taken extra measures to demonstrate that the network will remain impartial throughout this political process.”

The network has been targeted by various politicians for its supposedly biased coverage of current events, as well as issues confronting the government. ABS-CBN has denied these claims and said that its coverage of events always aims to be factual, accurate, and fair.

"We will deliver the news that matters to you in a way that is fair and balanced, but also honest and brave," Katigbak said.

