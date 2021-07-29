51 COVID-positive cops had no contact with public on SONA: QCPD

Members of the Philippine National Police block protesters as they march along Commonwealth Avenue towards Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City for President Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address on July 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Fifty-one out of 82 police officers who tested positive for COVID-19 and were deployed during the State of the Nation Address last Monday did not come into contact with other persons, the Quezon City Police District said Thursday.

The QC government earlier said those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were based in Police Station 3 in Barangay Talipapa, Police Community Precinct 1 in Barangay Unang Sigaw, and Police Community Precinct 2 in Barangay Bahay Toro.

The 51 police officers from Police Station 3 were assigned as route security and did not directly engage with the public, said its commander and QCPD director Lt. Col. Cristine Tabdi.

Of the total figure, 57 of them were fully vaccinated, while two received the first dose only and 23 others have yet to be vaccinated, according to the QC government.

The remaining 102 police officers and non-uniformed personnel in Station 3 are scheduled to undergo re-swabbing after a week, it said. Of this figure, 42 were identified as close contacts of the positive cases and will be isolated in Camp Karingal while waiting to be swabbed.

The remaining personnel will continue their duty at the Police Station but won’t be allowed to leave until they receive their results.

“Ito ang paraan natin para masiguro na hindi kakalat ang virus,” said Col. Ferdinand Navarro, QCPD Deputy Director for Administration.

(This is our way of ensuring the virus won't spread.)

The QC government said it would provide food for around 220 persons under police custody (PUPC) in Station3, PCP1 and PCP2 for at least 10 days, as they won’t be allowed to receive visitors temporarily. It added that it would also launch contact tracing on detainees to determine possible exposure of their visitors.

Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered the immediate vaccination of the remaining 536 police officers and non-uniformed personnel in the city, who were not inoculated because of "vaccine hesitancy, medical reasons or they were recently assigned to the district."

The city will also conduct disinfection and decontamination procedures in the station and community precincts.

PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said he has ordered an investigation into the matter and has relieved the QCPD director.