Top cop is next NBI chief? Gamboa says he is 'at disposal of gov't'

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said Wednesday he is "at the disposal of the government" amid talk that he would head the National Bureau of Investigation after he retires from the police force.

The NBI is currently headed by officer-in-charge Eric Distor following the retirement of bureau director Dante Gierran in February.

Gamboa will reach the PNP's mandatory retirement age of 56 in September.

In an interview on ANC's Headstart, Gamboa was also asked to confirm information from sources that his time as PNP chief would be extended.

"I will just work. I submit to the wisdom of the President or to other people kung anong gusto nila. I will just work up to the time of which I am needed," he said.

ANC, July 29, 2020