The ANC Brief: Lack of details

There was something definitely missing in the last State of the Union Address (SONA). Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Lack of details

Before Monday's SONA, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said President Duterte would go into "much detail" on plans for our recovery from the pandemic. However, critics said there was no roadmap, there was a lack of details, urgency, and priority. The spokesperson of Vice President Leni Robredo, Barry Gutierrez, said the SONA was written as if there was no pandemic. Roque said critics may be deaf.

'Unpresidential'

Speaking of the SONA, more reactions are coming in. Sen. Richard Gordon said President Duterte's tirade against Sen. Frank Drilon was "unpresidential." Drilon clarified he never mentioned the Duterte family when he criticized the president's statements on oligarchs. The Senate minority also slammed the president for his renewed call for the death penalty in the midst of the pandemic.

Not done

Roque is still insisting that President Duterte is neutral on ABS-CBN franchise despite the president touching on the subject in the SONA. Meanwhile, it seems Rep. Rodante Marcoleta isn't done with the network. He now wants to probe the land title of the network.

PhilHealth problem

The anti-graft officer of PhilHealth, lawyer Thorrsson Montes Keith, said PhilHealth president and CEO Ricardo Morales was aware of irregularities going on inside the agency. Sen. Bong Go said Morales gets to keep his post for now. Sens. Sotto and Lacson called for a probe into the issues in the agency.

Going grayscale

You might have noticed a proliferation of black and white photos on your feed as of late. Here’s a primer on what this challenge is about and what it intends to promote.