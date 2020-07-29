NKTI resumes transplant activities to lessen dialysis patients: director

MANILA - The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) has resumed its transplant activities to decrease the number of dialysis patients, its chief said Wednesday.

NKTI executive director Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete earlier said the hospital has reached its full capacity in handling COVID-19 cases but was still capable of accepting non-virus patients.

The hospital accepts some 15-20 new cases of COVID-19 daily, while those who are released from admission are fewer, she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Liquete said the Quezon City-based facility has expanded its number of beds for virus patients and that its transplant patients are in a different ward.

"Nagbukas na kami ng transplant namin, nasa ibang ward man sila, nasa old annex namin, kahit na paano maghahawaan din yan kapag nagtanggap pa kami ng outside sa hot zone namin," she said.

(We resumed our transplant activities, the patients are in a different ward because they will be infected if we accepted those from the outside of the hot zone.)

"Marami na kaming backlog, nagiiyakan na ang pasyente namin na uulit na naman ng workup ng mga pasyente. Mabawasan din ang patients na nagda-dialysis kung mata-transplant namin," she added.

(We have many backlog, our patients are crying out because their workup needs to be redone. It will also lessen our dialysis patients.)

The hospital earlier urged authorities to capacitate other COVID-19 referral centers to accept dialysis patients as it said 90 percent of its virus patients were also in need of dialysis.

“Ang ibang centers sana na mag-a-accept ng COVID o suspects, sana meron din capacity for dialysis kasi parang dito ang takbuhan. Almost 90 percent ng nandito sa amin ngayon, nagda-dialysis. Hindi na kaya. I-capacitate naman yung ibang centers to accept positive. Sana pati dialysis capacity nila ma-increase din,” she said.

(I hope other centers accepting COVID patients also have the capacity for dialysis because they still go to us. Almost 90 percent here are undergoing dialysis. Capacitate centers to accept and also increase their dialysis capacity.)

The Philippines as of Tuesday reported 83,673 cases of COVID-19, with 26,617 recoveries and 1,947 deaths.